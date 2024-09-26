Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 832,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Alliant Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.95 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $60.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.