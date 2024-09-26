Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $669,000 Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,745 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $22,770,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,992,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 204,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.88. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

