Point72 DIFC Ltd Lowers Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Point72 DIFC Ltd cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,090 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 374,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.4 %

LNC stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

