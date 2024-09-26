Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,303,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $25,495,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $22,887,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $23,106,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,337,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MTH. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $200.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $213.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.40.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,080. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

