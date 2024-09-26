Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases 2,082 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

