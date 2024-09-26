Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 16,167 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,383,000 after buying an additional 1,047,979 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,442,000 after purchasing an additional 804,793 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 47.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,205,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 390,810 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $150.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

