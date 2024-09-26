Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 19,820 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,060,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,003,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,404,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,134,000 after buying an additional 203,017 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 906,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,218,000 after buying an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $223.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day moving average of $212.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

