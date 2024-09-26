Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Pollard Banknote Stock Performance
Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$26.99 on Thursday. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$17.95 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. The company has a market cap of C$730.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.62.
Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.58 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 2.0258549 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
