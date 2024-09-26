Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $366.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

