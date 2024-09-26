Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

PRCH stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $172.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

