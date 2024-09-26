Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 2,283.0% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil Trading Down 2.2 %

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

POAHY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 188,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,870. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Featured Articles

