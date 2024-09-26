Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Positron Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:POSC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696. Positron has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Get Positron alerts:

About Positron

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.