Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,106,300 shares, a growth of 209.0% from the August 31st total of 1,652,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.2 days.
Power Co. of Canada Price Performance
Shares of PWCDF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,526. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.
About Power Co. of Canada
