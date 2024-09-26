Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,106,300 shares, a growth of 209.0% from the August 31st total of 1,652,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.2 days.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of PWCDF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,526. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

