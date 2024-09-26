Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,510 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 69.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

POWI stock opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

