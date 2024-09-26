Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,700 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the August 31st total of 1,414,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 368.5 days.

Prada Price Performance

Prada stock remained flat at $6.36 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. Prada has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

