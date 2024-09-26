Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,051,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,561 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $43,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 46.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at $2,048,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.72. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 6,987.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

