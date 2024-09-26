Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.07% of Premier worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Premier by 265.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Premier by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Premier by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $396,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $396,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,500. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PINC

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $23.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.