Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC) Shares Down 1.5%

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 130,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 849,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Primech Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

About Primech

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services.

