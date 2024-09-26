Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Priority Technology in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Priority Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $541.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.97. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Priority Technology

In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $147,635.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,196,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $147,635.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,196,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $81,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,301,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252,168.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,395 shares of company stock valued at $529,410. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

