Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Private Bancorp of America Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.20. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Further Reading

