Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 555 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

