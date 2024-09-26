Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,348,000 after acquiring an additional 117,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,259,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,076,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 13.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,849,000 after buying an additional 239,701 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,782.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at $647,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

