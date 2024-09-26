Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NYSE:HLX opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

