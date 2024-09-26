Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,946 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% in the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 656,820 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $28,771,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after acquiring an additional 344,377 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

