Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $133.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

