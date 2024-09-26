Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Haleon by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

