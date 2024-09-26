Profund Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 581,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,891,000 after buying an additional 272,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after buying an additional 171,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $11,162,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

NYSE:PBH opened at $70.78 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

