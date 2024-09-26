Profund Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of APA by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 154,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in APA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

