Profund Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $197,305,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after buying an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,911,000 after buying an additional 365,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,523,000 after buying an additional 347,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.27.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

