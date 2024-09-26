Profund Advisors LLC Has $610,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

