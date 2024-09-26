Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.