Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,099,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,434,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $152.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.75. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

