Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 34.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KURA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Kura Oncology stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.84. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

