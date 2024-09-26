Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,605 shares of company stock worth $19,303,364. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

