Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

NYSE HIG opened at $116.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.21. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

