Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRFree Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,851,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,994,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NVR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,595,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NVR by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 98.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,516.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8,906.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,115.25. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $9,764.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVR (NYSE:NVR)

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.