Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,851,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,994,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NVR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,595,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NVR by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 98.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,516.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8,906.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,115.25. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $9,764.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

