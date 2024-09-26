Profund Advisors LLC Sells 18,122 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,329,000 after buying an additional 2,249,082 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,340,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 699,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BOX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOX by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,809,000 after purchasing an additional 229,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after purchasing an additional 386,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $126,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

