Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,238 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 778.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 154,408 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 81.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 59.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of RPRX opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

