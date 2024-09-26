Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,322 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.