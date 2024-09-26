Profund Advisors LLC Sells 438 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $280.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.08 and its 200 day moving average is $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.