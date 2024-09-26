Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,396 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 962.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,851,000 after purchasing an additional 209,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,316 shares of company stock worth $13,037,345. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.58.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

