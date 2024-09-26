Profund Advisors LLC Sells 78,093 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,093 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,363,191 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,721,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,000 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARQT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Topper sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $110,214.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,385.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $471,124 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

