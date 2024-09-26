Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is APG Asset Management US Inc.’s Largest Position

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,711,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 12.6% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,206,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.