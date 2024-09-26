PROS (NYSE:PRO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

PRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

PRO stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. PROS has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 432.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 36,792 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

