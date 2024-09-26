ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,505 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

