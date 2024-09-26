ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 28,046 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of -341.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.37%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.