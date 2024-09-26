ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 724 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,392,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 601,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,672,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $177.41 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $179.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

