ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,060 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Douglas Dynamics worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLOW. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,804,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 226,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 108,952 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 104,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 65,042 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 100.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

