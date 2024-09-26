ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

