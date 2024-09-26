ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,798 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2,990.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Camden National by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth about $757,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Camden National by 8.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $576.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Saturday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

